KNOW HIM? Police Seek Help Identifying Morris County Yard Sign Thief

Police in Morris County are seeking help identifying a man accused of stealing yard signs in Mountain Lakes last week.

The man pictured above was caught on surveillance footage and is accused of stealing signs in the area of Morris Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, police said.

Last week, police in Denville were trying to identify a woman captured on surveillance footage stealing pro-police signs from several front yards.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Mountain Lakes Police Department at (973) 334-1413. Calls can stay anonymous.

