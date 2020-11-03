Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HERO: Hackensack Police Officer Saves Life Of Unresponsive Baby
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Say Man Knocked Victim Cold In Unprovoked Newark Penn Station Attack

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police say this man knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station.
Police say this man knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station. Photo Credit: NJTPD

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man who they say knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station.

Surveillance footage shows the man hitting a victim on March 6 near the Plaza East entrance around 7:20 p.m., NJ Transit police said.

The victim suffered a head injury as a result, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male in a black leather jacket, black winter cap, black backpack, dark pants with a graphic design on the left pant leg and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NJ Transit Police Department's central communications at ( 800) 242-0236 , reference case 20- 01743.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.