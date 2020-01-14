Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Help Identifying Shooting Suspect

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Detectives found photos of the suspect through his Instagram account, @humbletilldeath.
Detectives found photos of the suspect through his Instagram account, @humbletilldeath. Photo Credit: Newark Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking help identifying the man wanted in a weekend shooting.

One male fired a handgun at another man during an argument just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, at 70 Crawford St., and then took off in a gray Dodge Stratus bearing a temporary license plate, Newark police said.

The dodge has heavy damage to the front bumper, driver's side rear door and passenger side.

Detectives found photos of the suspect through his Instagram account, @humbletilldeath

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) .

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division's website or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.