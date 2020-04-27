Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Valerie Musson
Newark police seek help identifying the above burglary suspect. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The man pictured above stole several liners, clippers and scissor blades after gaining entry into the barbershop at 113 Elizabeth Ave. around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, and at the time of the burglary, he was wearing khaki beige pants, a dark puffy jacket, a black and white striped hat and black sneakers with white soles, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org .

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

