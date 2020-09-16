KNOW HIM? Man Spits In Union County Bank Worker's Face After Refusing To Adjust Mask

Police in one Union County town are seeking a man who they say spit in the face of a bank manager after being asked to wear a face mask.

The man went into a Union Center bank without properly wearing the face mask, and proceeded to curse out the manager and spit in his face after being asked to fix it, Union Township police said.

A photo released by police show the man wearing the mask below his nose.

The man is not a regular customer and may have been cashing a payroll account.

Anyone who knows the man is encouraged to call a Union Township detective by calling 908-851-5030, or send a private message to the Union Township Facebook page or email MMartin@uniontownship.com.

