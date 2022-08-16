Contact Us
KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Morris County Burglary Suspect

Valerie Musson
Suspect
Suspect Photo Credit: Morris Township Police via Facebook

Know him? Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Morris County.

The suspect — pictured above — committed a burglary in Morris Township during the nighttime hours, police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.

Additional details about the incident were not released.

Scroll down to see surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Morris Township Police Department at 973-539-0777 and press 0 for dispatch.

