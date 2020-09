Authorities in Butler are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who was caught on surveillance tapes robbing a local gas station.

A man driving a black truck robbed the Delta gas station on Route 23 on Thursday, Sept. 3 around 4:25 p.m., Butler police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle pictured above is asked to contact Detective Jarred Schmiedhauser at 973-838-4100.

