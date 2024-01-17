Contact Us
KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Suspect In Secaucus Sex Assault

Cecilia Levine
Authorities are seeking the identity of a suspect in a Secaucus sexual assault case.
Authorities are seeking the identity of a suspect in a Secaucus sexual assault case. Photo Credit: NJSP/HCPO

Authorities in Hudson County are seeking the public's help identifying a man involved in a recent sexual assault.

The unidentified man is wanted in connection with the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The suspect, pictured in the above composite sketch, is described as a tall man with a large build, authorities said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

