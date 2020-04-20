KNOW HIM? $5,000 Reward For Info On Warren County Shooting Suspect

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
QuVa Pharma is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a Greenwich Township shooting, state police said. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

QuVa Pharma is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Greenwich Township, state police said.

Cory Vernon, 39, of Easton, Pennsylvania was shot three times in the head, hand and chest in her vehicle on the Exit 6 off-ramp on Interstate 78 shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, authorities said.

He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a white male with dark clothing, was believed to be traveling in the area of Interstate 78 east between Exit 75 (Morgan Hill Road) in Easton, Pennsylvania and Exit 6 in New Jersey between 5:40 a.m. and 5:55 a.m., before fleeing the scene in Greenwich Township in a dark sedan, state police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Crime Tip Hotline at (908) 475-6643 or (866) 942-6467 , leave a tip at https://www.wcpo-nj.us/crime-tips.php or contact the New Jersey State Police Perryville Station at (908) 730-7042 .

