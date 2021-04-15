Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Married State Police Couple Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl, NJ Attorney General Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? $500 Reward Offered In Arrest Of Hunterdon County Sexual Assault Fugitive

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office
Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads the the arrest of a local man accused of sexual assault.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, 42, has been charged and indicted on a true bill of sexual assault, Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release Thursday.

Aguillon, of Flemington, committed the acts in Alexandria Township, Williams said.

Aguillon is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities have issued a warrant for his extradition from the U.S. and Mexico, Williams said.

The prosecutor's office did not release Aguillon's photo.

Anyone with information about Aguillon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare, or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or their local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.