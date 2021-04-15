KNOW HIM? $500 Reward Offered In Arrest Of Hunterdon County Sexual Assault Fugitive

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads the the arrest of a local man accused of sexual assault.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, 42, has been charged and indicted on a true bill of sexual assault, Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release Thursday.

Aguillon, of Flemington, committed the acts in Alexandria Township, Williams said.

Aguillon is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities have issued a warrant for his extradition from the U.S. and Mexico, Williams said.

The prosecutor's office did not release Aguillon's photo.

Anyone with information about Aguillon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tomas Quinn, Detective John Mulligan, Detective Frank Modaffare, or Detective Lamont Garnes of the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or their local police department.

