Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HER? Surveillance Tapes Show Woman Stealing Pro-Police Signs In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are on the lookout for a woman who was captured on surveillance footage stealing pro-police signs from several Denville front yards over the weekend.
Police are on the lookout for a woman who was captured on surveillance footage stealing pro-police signs from several Denville front yards over the weekend. Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

Police are on the lookout for a woman who was captured on surveillance tapes stealing pro-police signs from several Denville front yards over the weekend.

A white woman exited the vehicle pictured above before stealing the signs during the weekend of Oct. 9, Denville Police said on Facebook.

“The only signs that were stolen were signs that had a message regarding supporting the police,” they said.

Additional video footage of the thefts can be seen here.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. Scott Tobin at 973-627-4900 ext. 350.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.