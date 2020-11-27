Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HER? Authorities Seek ID Of Woman Found Dead In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Know her or this car?
Know her or this car? Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are seeking more information relating to a woman's found over the summer in Elizabeth.

The woman’s body was found on the afternoon of June 11 along railroad tracks off of the 300 block of Port Avenue, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said alongside law enforcement.

Forensic examination determined that the woman was a Black and/or Hispanic female, 25 to 35 years of age with a slender build.

She was approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 to 140 pounds, authorities said.

She had closely cropped hair, may have worn a wig or other head covering, and had double piercings in both ears. 

A vehicle of interest appears to be a light-colored Toyota Highlander with brightly polished rims and a roof rack, model year 2000-2006.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or New Jersey State Police Detective Aileen Clowes at 609-960-6960.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.