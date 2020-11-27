KNOW HER? Authorities Seek ID Of Woman Found Dead In Elizabeth

Authorities are seeking more information relating to a woman's found over the summer in Elizabeth.

The woman’s body was found on the afternoon of June 11 along railroad tracks off of the 300 block of Port Avenue, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said alongside law enforcement.

Forensic examination determined that the woman was a Black and/or Hispanic female, 25 to 35 years of age with a slender build.

She was approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 to 140 pounds, authorities said.

She had closely cropped hair, may have worn a wig or other head covering, and had double piercings in both ears.

A vehicle of interest appears to be a light-colored Toyota Highlander with brightly polished rims and a roof rack, model year 2000-2006.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or New Jersey State Police Detective Aileen Clowes at 609-960-6960.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

