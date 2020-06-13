Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Father, Self-Made Entrepreneur Who Helped Many Shot Dead In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HER? Authorities Seek Help Identifying Woman Found Dead In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman found dead along Elizabeth railroad tracks.
Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman found dead along Elizabeth railroad tracks. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a woman found dead along Elizabeth railroad tracks this week.

The woman was found along railroad tracks off of the 300 block of Port Avenue in Elizabeth Thursday afternoon, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, Elizabeth Police Department Deputy Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said.

Possibly black or Hispanic, the woman is either in her late 20s or early 30s, and approximately five feet and six inches tall with no distinguishing marks or tattoos on her body.

The Union County Homicide Task Force, assisted by members of the New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Elizabeth Police Department responded and secured the scene.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 or Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.