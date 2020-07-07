KNOW ANYTHING? Union City Woman, 35, Killed In Route 3 Hit-Run

Authorities are seeking the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe that they say struck and killed a 35-year-old pedestrian then took off Monday evening in Secaucus.

The woman was heading toward Union City when she was struck by a driver who fled near Paterson Plank Road around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim, of Union City, was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries around 11:15 p.m., Suarez said.

Detectives are looking for the driver of the vehicle, which is described as a late model (2017-2019) Chevy Suburban or Tahoe.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915- 1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

