KNOW ANYTHING? Snow Plow Worth $6K Stolen From Morris County Business, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a snow plow worth approximately $6,000 was stolen from a Morris County business.

A Pro-Plow with Ford quad mounts and a big box light kit was stolen from the lot of a business on South Jefferson Road in Hanover, Chief Michael D. Loock said Tuesday.

The plow is thought to have been stolen sometime between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, police said.

The investigation was pending review of video surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Township Police Department at (973) 428-2512.

