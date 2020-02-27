KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Delaware Water Gap Arsonists

State and federal investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the arsonists who ignited the Delaware Water Gap blaze that took firefighters several days to extinguish.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m . last Sunday at popular at Mount Tammany -- a popular hiking spot on the Pennsylvania border -- and spread across approximately 80 acres, authorities said.

More than 50 wildland firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 653-0009 or leave a tip online by going to www.nps.gov/ISB and clicking on "Submit a Tip," or via email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips submitted via ISB’s tip line will be forwarded directly to the investigating officers for follow up.

