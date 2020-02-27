Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Four Vehicles Towed After Pileup Off Route 17 In Ramsey
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Delaware Water Gap Arsonists

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking the individuals who started the Mount Tammany wildfire last Sunday.
Authorities are seeking the individuals who started the Mount Tammany wildfire last Sunday. Photo Credit: Delaware Water Gap Recreational Area

State and federal investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the arsonists who ignited the Delaware Water Gap blaze that took firefighters several days to extinguish.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m . last Sunday at popular at Mount Tammany -- a popular hiking spot on the Pennsylvania border -- and spread across approximately 80 acres, authorities said.

More than 50 wildland firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 653-0009 or leave a tip online by going to www.nps.gov/ISB and clicking on "Submit a Tip," or via email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips submitted via ISB’s tip line will be forwarded directly to the investigating officers for follow up.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.