KNOW ANYTHING? Newark Woman Beaten To Death In Elizabeth, $10K Reward Offered

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the investigation of a Newark woman beaten to death over the weekend, authorities in Union County said.

The body of Nohora Cely Agudelo, 32, was found near the railroad tracks at East Broad and North Broad street early Sunday morning, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

An autopsy revealed the cause was blunt-force trauma and the manner a homicide, Ruotolo said.

Anyone with information about Agudelo’s death is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

