North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
KNOW ANYTHING? Hoboken Shooting Leaves 1 Critical

Cecilia Levine
9th and Monroe streets
9th and Monroe streets Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are seeking the public's helping investigating a Hoboken shooting that left one person critical.

Police responding to the area near 9th and Monroe streets found a man with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The man was treated by first responders then taken to Jersey City Medical Center for further treatment.

He was in critical but stable condition as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Cabrera said.

Anyone with information can call Hoboken police at 201-420-2100 or reach out to Det. Michael Miranda at 201-420-2118. You may also send an email to mirandam@hobokenpd.org.

Any information provided will remain confidential.

