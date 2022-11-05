Know Anything? Elk Statue Vandalized In Front Of Hunterdon County Charity Lodge (PHOTOS)

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a legendary elk statue that stands in front of a well-known charity lodge was vandalized with graffiti.

The vandalism occurred in front of the Flemington Elks Lodge on Route 31 late on Saturday, May 7, according to Dave Norton, owner of The Corner boutique and photography studio located just down the road at 52 Main St.

The word “devil” appears to have been scrawled across the statue in red paint.

The Flemington Elks Lodge is described as a nonprofit organization that regularly gives back to the community, its Facebook page says.

The funding used to repair the statue is subtracted from the donations utilized for sponsorships of special needs children, veterans, and other marginalized groups.

Anyone with information about the source of the vandalism is urged to contact the Raritan Township Police Department.

Follow Old Flemington on Facebook for more community updates.

