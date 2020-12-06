Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW ANYTHING? East Orange Resident Beaten To Death

Valerie Musson
Waali Bailey
Waali Bailey Photo Credit: Waali Bailey Facebook

Authorities in Essex County are seeking information after an East Orange resident was beaten to death.

Waali Bailey, 45, was severely beaten on the 400 block of 4th Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

