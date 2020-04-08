Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STORM INJURIES: Maywood Firefighter, 71-Year-Old Driver Among Several North Jersey Victims
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Blairstown Police Seek Radar Speed Sign Thief

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The suspect, pictured above, stole a radar speed sign from near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said.
The suspect, pictured above, stole a radar speed sign from near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said. Photo Credit: Blairstown Police via Facebook

Blairstown police are seeking the public's help identifying the person who stole the department’s radar speed sign.

The suspect was seen on surveillance tapes stealing the sign near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said in a release.

Two stop signs were also stolen in the same area, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or their vehicle is asked to contact Blairstown Police at (908) 362-8266.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.