North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Probe Seaside Heights Boardwalk Assault

Cecilia Levine
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Seaside Heights Boardwalk Photo Credit: Dough4872 Wikimedia

An assault on the Seaside Heights boardwalk that occurred over the weekend is being probed by Ocean County investigators.

Jamaal Holmes was accused of simple assault Saturday afternoon on the boardwalk, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, who did not release further details.

Preliminary reports say someone assaulted an elderly person, possibly a protest organizer, around 3:45 p.m.

Any eyewitnesses are encouraged to contact Sgt. Thomas Tiernan of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027, extension 3149, or Detective David Margentino of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at extension 3246.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

