Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Thief Who Swiped 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In NJ, NY, CT, PA Sentenced
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Arsonist Sets Fire To Morris County Park Cameras, Surrounding Woods

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
An arsonist set fire to surveillance cameras and surrounding woods at a Morris County park, according to police who are seeking clues on the culprit.
An arsonist set fire to surveillance cameras and surrounding woods at a Morris County park, according to police who are seeking clues on the culprit. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

An arsonist set fire to surveillance cameras and surrounding woods at a Morris County park, according to police who are seeking clues on the culprit.

The arsonist — or arsonists — set fire to camera equipment and surrounding woods at Morris County Park Commission Land off Garnet Drive in Jefferson Township, Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a Thursday release.

The fires were started “deliberately” sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, Gannon said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL. Callers may receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.