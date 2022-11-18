KNOW ANYTHING? Abused, Neglected Dogs Found Abandoned Near Morris County Park, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking information after two abused and neglected Shih Tzu dogs were found abandoned near a Morris County park.

The dogs were found on Bartley Road near Flanders Park in Flanders sometime between Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, Mount Olive Police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Division at 973-691-0850 ext. 7203 or send an email to mopddectives@mopd.org.

