KNOW ANYTHING? $10K Reward Offered In Fatal Plainfield Nightclub Stabbing

A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest and indicment in a stabbing at Plainfield nightclub that killed one man and injured two others, authorities said.

Three men were injured in the incident outside of Chez Maree nightclub on Watchung Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where one was subsequently pronounced dead, Ruotolo said.

Tips for the Union County Crime Stoppers can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org .

Anyone with information is also urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380.

