KNOCKED COLD: Morris County Man Charged In Hoboken Assault, Police Say

A Morris County man was charged with assault after punching a man so hard that he went unconscious while out in Hoboken, authorities said.

Detectives Adam Colon and John Quinones were near River and Newark streets (close to Texas Arizona) around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when they watched Michael Monica, 23, of Wharton, punch another man square in the face, Hoboken police said.

The man was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground as Monica tried to flee, according to police.

The detectives caught up with Monica, who was charged with aggravated assault, as the victim was treated by another office and then transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Monica was released with a summons pending a court appearance.

