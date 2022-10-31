Knife-Wielding Woman Hovers Over Man Pumping Tires At North Jersey QuickChek: Police

A dispute over an air pump took a frightening turn for a man who was threatened by a 28-year-old driver hovering over him with a knife last weekend, authorities said.

The knife-wielding driver — Asia Beasley, of Orange — had attempted to cut in front of the victim in line for air at the QuickChek on 22nd Street in Bayonne around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

After parking at the pumps to fill his tires, the victim knelt to the ground to fill a tir, and was startled by Beasley standing over him with a knife in her hand, threatening his life, Amato said.

Responding officers found Beasley on Route 440 near Goldsborough Drive, police said. Officers seized a knife from Beasley and arrested her on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and weapon possession, authorities said.

