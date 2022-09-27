Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Restaurant Workers Sought By Newark Police

A knife-wielding man threatening restaurant workers in Newark is being sought by police.

Police responded to Sagres Bar & Grill, at 44-50 Prospect Street, on a call of a male with a knife threatening workers around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said.

The male entered the restaurant and went behind the bar. When confronted by a worker, he pointed a knife he took from behind the bar at the worker. Before leaving the bar, the suspect attempted to stab one of the restaurant’s tables but cut his own hand, instead. He then fled, heading northbound on Prospect Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a Jamaican accent. He is approximately 6’2” tall and 160 pounds, wearing a dark blue long-sleeve shirt, short pants, and a hat.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website or through the Smartphone App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

