Kinnelon Motorcyclist, 47, Dies In Sussex County Crash

A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Kinnelon died in a head-on Sussex County crash with a pick-up, authorities said.

Christopher Evans was heading northbound on County Route 515 when his 1972 Triumph motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic last Tuesday, June 30, Hardyston Lt. Robert Zicarelli told the NJHerald.

Evans collided head-on with a 2009 Dodge Ram, operated by a 36-year-old Wharton man, Zicarelli said. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans, a Michigan native, was being remembered as loving and devoted dad to his son, Tyler.

The highway was north of Snufftown Road for investigation.

The Hardyston police and fire departments, Vernon police, Saint Clare’s Ambulance and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office responded.

