Kind, Generous Fair Lawn Grandfather Dies

Tributes continued to mount as news spread of the death of a beloved 75-year-old Fair Lawn man over the weekend.

Andrew Feci, 75, was pronounced dead at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where his wife works, after he went into cardiac arrest behind the wheel of his SUV on Saturday.

Andy Feci had a strong mind, a soft heart and a constant smile, those who knew him said.

He was "kind, generous and would do anything for anyone," a family friend wrote in tribute. "It came from the heart."

The retired over-the-road trucker and his wife "had a love like no other through thick and thin and raised an amazing family," a friend noted.

Feci's children, grandchildren and friends "will truly miss their hero," Annmarie Feci wrote.

"I lost my best friend for the last 53 years," she added in a tender Facebook post. "I don’t know what I am going to do without you. We were truly soul mates."

When he recently discussed the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a friend recalled, Feci said that he'd "had a great run and he would keep living his life not live in fear."

Annamarie Feci attested to that

Her husband, she wrote, "always said that when it was your time there was no looking back and we are born and each day that goes by brings us closer to death."

Feci's Kia Sportage came to rest against a wall on the northbound exit ramp to Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood around 3 p.m. Saturday. Responders conducted CPR before he was brought to Valley.

******

ALSO SEE: An N95 mask worn by a driver may not have been the reason he fainted and crashed, said police in Lincoln Park, updating an original report.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/morris/police-fire/update-n95-mask-might-not-have-caused-crash-involving-driver-who-fainted-police-say/787127/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.