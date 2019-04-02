Killer Who Strangled 4-Year-Old Son, Girlfriend In Jersey City Gets 60 Years In State Prison

A 29-year-old Jersey City man will spend most of the century behind bars for killing his girlfriend and the couple's toddler son three years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement Tuesday.

Jose Santos-Alvarez was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying of Monika Potoczniak, 27, on Oct. 7, 2015. That same day he also strangled the couple's four-year-old son Christopher, Suarez said.

He was sentenced to 40 years for the boy's murder.

Under New Jersey's No Early Release Act, Santos-Alvarez must serve 51 years in state prison before he will be eligible for parole.

Santos-Alvarez was briefly on the run before Hackensack police shot him in the stomach while capturing him a week after the killings.

He pleaded guilty this past December to murder and manslaughter.

Santos-Alvarez committed the murders because Potoczniak was planning on leaving him, NJ.com reported.

Monika Potoczniak and Christopher (FACEBOOK photo)

