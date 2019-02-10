Killer In Newark Kept Shooting As Victim Tried To Crawl Away, Jury Finds

Witnesses and video evidence led a jury to convict a 31-year-old Newark man for fatally shooting another man in the back, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Hasson Todd opened fire on 31-year-old Elijah Roberts of Newark outside a restaurant on Avon Avenue Sept. 22, 2018. Roberts was shot seven times, including three times in the back. Todd also shot another man in the leg.

Video shows Todd kept on firing even after Roberts was crawling on the ground in an attempt to hide behind a parked car. Two witnesses identified Todd as the shooter and testified against him.

Jacqueline D. Bilinkas, the assistant prosecutor who tried the case, praised the witnesses who came forward as she emphasized the particular brutality of the slaying.

“The evidence showed that Hassan Todd viciously killed Elijah Roberts. Todd continued shooting Roberts while he was on the ground trying to escape the shots,’’ she said.

Todd, who has four prior felony convictions for robbery, aggravated assault, drug offenses and resisting arrest, is facing 30 years to life in prison.

