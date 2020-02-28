Kids Suffer Broken Bones, Seriously Injured In Newark Mom's DWI Crash, Police Say

A girl suffered broken bones and her brother a sprained wrist after their mom crashed their car while driving under the influence of alcohol, Newark police said.

Sonya Harrison, 43, of Newark, and her daughter remained in serious condition at University Hospital Friday afternoon, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Harrison's 13-year-old son was treated for a wrist injury and released, Ambrose said.

Harrison was arrested and charged with with child endangerment and drunk driving after crashing her car into a building at 895 Frelinghuysen Ave., around 1:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

She sustained facial injuries while her 8-year-old daughter had broken bones in both legs and a broken pelvis, Ambrose said. Harrison and the girl had to be removed from the vehicle.

Harrison also was issued summonses for driving without a seat beat and other motor vehicle violations.

