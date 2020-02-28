Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Haledon PD: Ashes Flicked Out SUV Window Leads To East Orange Pair With Loaded, Stolen Gun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Kids Suffer Broken Bones, Seriously Injured In Newark Mom's DWI Crash, Police Say

Daily Voice
Sonya Harrison and the Newark crash site.
Sonya Harrison and the Newark crash site. Photo Credit: Newark PD/Google Maps

A girl suffered broken bones and her brother a sprained wrist after their mom crashed their car while driving under the influence of alcohol, Newark police said.

Sonya Harrison, 43, of Newark, and her daughter remained in serious condition at University Hospital Friday afternoon, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Harrison's 13-year-old son was treated for a wrist injury and released, Ambrose said.

Harrison was arrested and charged with with child endangerment and drunk driving after crashing her car into a building at 895 Frelinghuysen Ave., around 1:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

She sustained facial injuries while her 8-year-old daughter had broken bones in both legs and a broken pelvis, Ambrose said. Harrison and the girl had to be removed from the vehicle.

Harrison also was issued summonses for driving without a seat beat and other motor vehicle violations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.