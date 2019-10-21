Kids Pepper-Sprayed At Jersey City School; 2nd Such Incident In JC Since May

Six students were hospitalized for respiratory distress after they were exposed to pepper spray at their Jersey City middle school Monday, a city spokeswoman said.

Police and firefighters responded to Frank Conwell Middle School around 1:30 p.m. and were told the pepper spray had been deployed inside the gym. A total of 18 students were evacuated and six taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

A Hazmat team determined the spray had cleared. Other first-responders provided the school with cleaning materials and advised them of safety procedures.

The spokeswoman referred additional questions, including regarding who deployed the pepper spray, to school officials, who could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. No one was charged, the spokeswoman also said.

This is at least the second time students at a Jersey City school have been exposed to pepper spray this year.

In May, more than two dozen children were exposed after a third-grader at Whitney Young Jr. School accidentally activated a pepper spray canister attached to a key chain.

