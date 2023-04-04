Kidnapper Coaxes 12-Year-Old Into His Car, Sexually Assaults Her At His NJ Home: Prosecutor

A Union County driver coaxed a 12-year-old girl into his car while she was walking home from the movies in Essex County and sexually assaulted her at his home the following day, authorities said.

Keith Ashley-Drake, 52, pulled over and convinced the Irvington girl to take a ride from him around 10 p.m. on March 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Ashley-Drake brought the girl to his home in Fanwood, and sexually assaulted her the following day, Daniel said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the girl got away, however, an investigation launched March 24 identified Ashley-Drake as a suspect, Daniel said.

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A detention hearing is set for Wednesday, April 5.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about Ashley-Drake is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Sergeant Nick Veltre at (908) 347-7330 and Detective Craig Famoso at (908) 578-1036.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.