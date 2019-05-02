Kentucky Man Tried To Bring Guns Onto Plane At Newark, TSA Says

A Kentucky man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday when he tried to board a plane with two loaded handguns, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The man, a resident from Versaille who was not identified by name, had a .38 caliber revolver and a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in a carry-on, authorities said. The weapons were loaded with six and 12 bullets, respectively.

He was arrested by Port Authority police as he was passing through a security checkpoint in Terminal C. He faces several weapons charges.

With this latest seizure, a total of seven guns have been retrieved at the airport this year. In 2018, 14 guns were discovered at Newark Liberty security checkpoints.

The TSA urges the public to visit its website for guidelines on how to travel with a firearm legally.

