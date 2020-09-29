Keen-Eyed Police Recognize, Arrest Shooting Suspect

A shooting suspect was arrested and charged a week after the incident, thanks to keen-eyed Newark police officers who recognized him on the street, authorities said.

David Vidal, 18, was captured on surveillance footing firing several shots at someone who exited a dark colored vehicle at Cutler Street around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

When officers spotted Vidal a week later, he ran and dropped a weapon -- which was later recovered.

Vidal was arrested Sunday evening and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of Hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine, Ambrose said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.