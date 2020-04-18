Kayaker Rescued From Water Off Bayonne

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
The kayaker was in the water off Lefante Way in Bayonne.
The kayaker was in the water off Lefante Way in Bayonne. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Rescuers pulled a kayaker from the water in Bayonne late Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who responders said was alert and suffering from hypothermia, was taken to a local hospital after being rescued off Lefante Way while holding on to the kayak around 5 p.m.

Various agencies responded – among them, the Coast Guard, the North Hudson Regional and Hoboken fire departments, Port Authority police and New Jersey State Police, all of whom sent boats.

An NYPD chopper flew overhead.

