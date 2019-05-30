'Kai the Hitchhiker' Gets 57 Years For Killing Clark Lawyer

A Canadian drifter who became known as "Kai the Hitchhiker" was sentenced Thursday to 57 years in prison for the slaying of a Clark attorney in 2013, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, 30, was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the beating death of Joseph Galfy Jr. six years ago.

Police discovered the 73-year-old Galfy's body beside his bed after responding to his Starlight Drive home May 13, 2013.

Surveillance footage, cell phone data and other evidence quickly pointed to McGillvary as the suspect. He was arrested in Philadelphia a few days after the killing when he was recognized by a coffee shop worker, who called police.

Investigators learned that McGillvary and Galfy met in New York's Times Square a little more than a day before Galfy was killed.

McGillvary said he killed Galfy in self-defense but failed to sway jurors in light of autopsy evidence that prosecutors said proved Galfy was the victim of a brutal attack.

The 5'5" Galfy, who suffered from a heart condition, sustained numerous blunt-force trauma injuries to his ribs, face, neck, chest and arms as well as three skull fractures, the autopsy showed.

McGillvary became an Internet celebrity following a bizarre, profanity-laced television interview went viral.

