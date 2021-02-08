Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Hackensack Mechanic Chokes Woman, Beats Boy Who Tried To Save Her
DV Pilot Police & Fire

K9 Officer Charges At Man In NJ Restaurant Parking Lot, 2 Arrests Made During Protest

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Adelphia Restaurant on Clements Bridge Road in Deptford
Adelphia Restaurant on Clements Bridge Road in Deptford Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two people were arrested following a protest outside a Gloucester County restaurant where a K9 officer led by a private security guard charged at a man in a video posted to social media.

Protest participants gathered outside Adelphia Restaurant on Clements Bridge Road in Deptford around 6 p.m. Thursday asking customers to take their business elsewhere after the altercation, which occurred the previous morning when the man was asked to take off his at at the restaurant, according to the woman who posted the video, who identified herself as the man’s mother.

The 15-second clip shows the man arguing with another man before walking away and being quickly apprehended by the K9 at the handler’s direction.

“All over a hat,” reads the caption of the video, which has been shared more than 150 times and flooded with comments in support of the man.

Meanwhile, local police cited two arrests following the protest. Jordan Csillan, 32, of Willingboro and Shanta Smith-Gist, 35, of Burlington City were charged with disorderly conduct. Smith-Gist was also charged with obstruction of administration and resisting arrest.

The case is being handled by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information or video footage of asked to email tip@deptford-nj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.