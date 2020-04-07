Juvenile Detention Officer Killed In Newark Shooting

A 32-year-old juvenile detention officer from East Orange was killed in a Newark shooting, authorities said.

Laquan T. Nowlin, who worked at the Essex County Youth Detention Center, was shot near Sanford and Lanark Avenue around Friday evening, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Nowlin was pronounced dead at the scene ,at 11:50 p.m.

Authorities do not suspect Nowlin's killing is related to his job.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

"Every time we saw each other it was so much love. My first friend ever in life," said Delilah McFarland in a Facebook tribute. "A hard worker (He literally kept a job), a good man, hilarious, well known, so charming and well respected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

