JusticeForJenny: Reward For Finding Killer Who Dumped 10-Week-Old Pup In NJ Pond Hits $11,000

UPDATE: The reward on Friday rose to $11,000 for anyone providing information that helps catch the killer of a 10-week-old puppy who'd been submerged in a weighted cage in a West Milford pond.

At the same time, township police announced that the person who purportedly pulled the cage from Jennings Pond in the Oak Ridge section of town had come forward.

The carcass of the female Golden Retriever -- dubbed "Jenny" -- was found Tuesday with a blanket and an ice bucket that helped weigh down the cage, authorities said.

With no leads or suspects identified by investigators, the Last Resort Rescue offered the reward and contributors helped increase it.

The non-profit animal mission also launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

"One of our rescue officers at The Last Resort Rescue noticed a crate at the edge of the pond on Bonter Road on the oak ridge side of town [Tuesday] with a puppy in it," wrote Nancy Warner.

"The puppy was dead and ice cold and soaking wet inside the crate, lakebed vegetation hanging on the crate, with a lead crystal vase (notice garage sale price tag) and wee wee pads stuck to the side of her head with a small amount of blood on them," Warner said.

On Friday, West Milford police said that the person responsible for pulling the cage out of the water with the puppy inside had come forward.

"The investigation is progressing quickly and we are awaiting preliminary necropsy results" by the New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab to determine when and how the puppy was killed, they said.

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue.

The lead-crystal ice bucket ( above ) weighed down the cage. Authorities hope it provides the clue that helps catch Jenny's killer.

PHOTOS: Courtesy GREENWOOD LAKE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

