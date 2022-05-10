Jury Finds Former Cop Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Of Estranged Wife: Morris County Prosecutor

A jury has found a former Newark police officer guilty of murder in the 2019 shooting of his estranged wife and the attempted murder of her partner in Morris County following an eight-day trial, authorities announced.

John Formisano, 52, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, hindering apprehension or prosecution, official misconduct, and two counts each of child endangerment and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Formisano, an Acting Lieutenant, was off-duty when he shot and killed his estranged wife, Christie Formisano, 37, whose body was found on the front porch steps of 5 Mirror Pl. in Jefferson Township as officers responded to the home around 11:20 p.m. on July 14, 2019, authorities said.

A second victim, Timothy Simonson, 40, was found a short time later with several gunshot wounds inside the home at 1 Mirror Pl., along with two children who were unharmed, Carroll said.

Formisano was arrested in Livingston less than three hours later as officers found the weapon used in the shooting in the trunk of the car the defendant was driving.

He initially told detectives that he had "blacked out" before firing his gun and fleeing the scene, DailyVoice.com reported.

“Unfortunately, it took three years, but finally, a jury returned a verdict to convict John Formisano of the fatal shooting of Christine Formisano,” said Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen on Facebook.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Christine. May the peace of the Lord be with them all.”

Formisano will remain in custody pending his sentencing, Carroll said.

The case investigation was handled by the Jefferson Township Police Department, the Livingston Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, and the Trial Team.

