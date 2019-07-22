Jumper, 28, Plunges Two Stories From Garden State Parkway In Paramus

An emotionally distraught man was hospitalized after he plunged 20 or so feet from a Garden State Parkway overpass Monday afternoon in Paramus.

Officers found the 28-year-old attempted suicide victim on westbound Midland Avenue below the GSP's northbound side, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He suffered a possible broken ankle, we well as foot and extremity injuries, Ehrenberg said.

The man, who is believed to be from Paterson, was conscious when being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Washington Township police assisted.

