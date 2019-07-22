Contact Us
Jumper, 28, Plunges Two Stories From Garden State Parkway In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Officers found the 28-year-old attempted suicide victim on westbound Midland Avenue below the GSP's northbound side, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An emotionally distraught man was hospitalized after he plunged 20 or so feet from a Garden State Parkway overpass Monday afternoon in Paramus.

He suffered a possible broken ankle, we well as foot and extremity injuries, Ehrenberg said.

The man, who is believed to be from Paterson, was conscious when being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

Washington Township police assisted.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

