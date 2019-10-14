Judge Frees Paramus Dad Accused Of Beating Infant Son, Grandmother Says Boy Is Healing

UPDATE: A 5-month-old Paramus boy who authorities said had his skull fractured and a rib and wrist broken by his father was recovering from injuries, his grandmother said.

A judge in Hackensack ordered the release of the father – Avery Foote, 31 -- less than 24 hours after he was jailed, meanwhile.

Roman Foote “was initially brought in to the ER for a virus he had been suffering from the week before,” his grandmother, Roseann Latona, wrote Monday. “After he had a seizure, that is when all of my little angel’s injuries were uncovered.”

Fortunately, little Roman “is healing beautifully and should have a full recovery,” she added.

His father, who works as a security guard, intentionally fractured Roman’s skull, broke a rib and a wrist and caused retinal bleeding, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella after Foote was arrested on aggravated assault and child abuse charges last Thursday.

On Friday, a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack ordered Foote released from the Bergen County Jail with conditions pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Foote, a North Brunswick native who was graduated from Rutgers, works for Cambridge Security Services out of Newark.

He posted photos of Roman on Instagram .

"My daughter, who is completely crushed and destroyed, and myself had no idea the monster that lurked within," Roseann Latona wrote in a post on the Daily Voice Bergen County Facebook page. "He will never ever go anywhere near my beautiful grandson.

"For those that judge, please don’t. You have no idea what is going on on the other side," Latona added. "For those that defended me & my daughter, we thank you. We truly appreciate all of the well wishes for our little man.

"His father will get exactly what he deserves."

