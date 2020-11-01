Judge Denies Bid By Cocaine-Buying Ex-Palisades Parkway Police Chief To End His Probation

A disgraced former Palisades Interstate Parkway Police chief who avoided prison after he was caught buying cocaine online lost a bid Friday to have his one-year probation cut in half.

An attorney for Michael Coppola told a state judge in Hackensack that his client needs to be able to freely go to and from his Ohio-based job and out-of-state interviews without court-ordered restrictions.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor James Santulli countered that the remaining six months of probation were necessary for Coppola’s drug treatment.

Superior Court Judge Margaret Foti agreed.

One year was a minimal and “not overly burdensome” sentence, the judge said, adding that Coppola will need lifelong drug treatment.

Coppola was living in Totowa when he was suspended after four years as chief in July 2018 following a review by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office turned up a host of violations, many that fell just short of being criminal.

He later resigned after prosecutor’s detectives intercepted the delivery, substituted imitation drugs and arrested Coppola after he collected the package from a post office box.

Coppola pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for the year of probation, fines and agreeing to drug treatment.

