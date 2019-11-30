Joyriding Fire Truck Thief In Canada Tasered After Crashing, Trying To Hit Pedestrians

A man stole a fire truck and went on a joyride in Canada on Friday, hitting a vehicle and nearly taking out several pedestrians while being chased by police.

Winnipeg police officers deployed two sets of road spikes to deflate the tires on the stolen truck, which eventually forced it to a stop beneath a highway overpass.

They then used a Taser to subdue the combative driver.

The running truck was stolen during a medical call, authorities said.

It hit a vehicle into a utility pole that came crashing down, then barreled into Winnipeg's Central Park, nearly hitting several people.

Winnipeg Police Constable Rob Carver told reporters that officers couldn't break off the pursuit because the man posed a potential danger to the public.

Global News in Canada showed a cellphone video of police throwing the spike strips in front of the oncoming truck.

WATCH: Stolen Fire Truck Swerves Toward Pedestrians In Winnipeg

The front right tire was entirely shredded, and the others damaged, when the truck finally came to a stop.

"When officers arrived, [the driver] had to be Tasered to be subdued," Carver said.

"I just can't underestimate the threat this would've been," he added. "I'm absolutely shocked not just by the minimal property damage but that nobody was injured in this."

