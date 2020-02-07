Joyrider, 14, Seized In Hackensack After Vehicles Are Stolen Blocks Apart In Teaneck

A 14-year-old boy was seized in Hackensack after two vehicles were stolen in Teaneck within less than a half hour of one another Thursday night.

Authorities were looking for another boy, 15, who was with him. Both are repetitive delinquents known to police.

Both vehicles were recovered after being stolen barely a block and a half apart, they said.

The first, a BMW X3, was reported stolen around 7 p.m. from in front of a day care center on Queen Anne Road, Detective Capt. John Faggello said.

Witnesses reported seeing two male thieves wearing dark clothing get out of a newer model white SUV before stealing the SUV, Faggello said.

Soon after, the victim's GPS pinpointed the vehicle at Morningside Terrace and Oakdene Avenue, where police found it abandoned, Faggello said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Camry belonging to an employee from New York was reported stolen from in front of the Great Wall Kitchen restaurant barely 200 yards north of the day care center.

Witnesses also reported seeing two male occupants -- one black, one white, Faggello said.

Less than two hours later, at 9:12 p.m., Hackensack reported taking a juvenile who'd just gotten out of the Toyota in front of 71 Summit Avenue into protective custody, the captain said.

The Teaneck Police Juvenile Bureau was investigating.

