Join Westwood Police For Pre-Snow Bowl Special Olympics Fundraising Dinner

Jerry DeMarco
RSVP/MORE INFO: chorst@westwoodnj.gov or (201) 370-4435. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Westwood Police Officers Association

An exclusive four-course, prix fixe dinner at Westwood’s popular Caffe Anello next week will help raise funds for Special Olympics New Jersey.

Members of the Westwood Police Department and PBA Local #206 who will be participating in this year’s Snow Bowl at MetLife Stadium (March 15) are hosting the event.

It begins Monday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 each.

Space is limited.

DONATIONS also can be made to the non-profit Westwood Police Officers Association.

Since its inception, the Snow Bowl has raised more than $2 million that has gone to help more than 25,000 special needs athletes train and compete in two dozen Olympic-type sports for free.

RSVP/MORE INFO: chorst@westwoodnj.gov or (201) 370-4435 .

