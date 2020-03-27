Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Jersey Shore Responders Rescue Trapped Construction Worker

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Rescuers at the Lakewood site of the worker's fall.
Rescuers at the Lakewood site of the worker's fall. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Lakewood Fire Chief Mike D'Elia Jr.

Rescuers freed a worker who fell 15 feet at a Lakewood construction site Friday morning, authorities said.

Rescuers who responded to the 8 a.m. call at the site off Attaya Road used a Stokes basket to secure and left the worker out, Lakewood Fire Chief Mike D'Elia Jr. said.

A chopper flew the worker to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of what Lakewood EMS Chief Crystal Van de Zilver said was a possible broken leg and other injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Lakewood firefighters, Hatzolah EMS and Lakewood Township EMS responded.

Hackensack Meridian Health's AirMed One brought the worker from the campus of Jackson Liberty High School to the hospital.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

